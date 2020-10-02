Twin towns Ballina / Killaloe are named as one Sound Town in national competition

The sixth Sound Town award of 2020, sponsored by Cadbury Ireland and TodayFM, is headed for two towns in two different counties this month.

Ballina / Killaloe, which is linked by a bridge between Tipperary and Clare, has picked up the title for its exemplary community spirit, outstanding hospitality, and heartwarming town pride.

Michelle Ryan and her husband Paul lived in Dublin for almost eight years but longed to get a bit closer to their native Limerick.

When the couple began searching for a new home last year, Michelle saw that a house was available in Ballina / Killaloe, a beautiful village she would visit on trips as a child.

The Ryan family had a couple of friends in the locality and knew that it had a strong sense of community, not to mention wonderful amenities such as a local GAA club, a gym, outdoor sport facilities, hiking grounds and wonderful local cafés.

They were made to feel at home right away – during a night out shortly after the couple arrived, a local choir sang Happy Birthday to Michelle in a local pub.

Having found themselves with a lot of free time when the Covid-19 restrictions were implemented earlier this year, the couple had an opportunity to get closer to their neighbours.

They were ecstatic to see how the community responded during the difficult period. Everyone banded together by making the most of what the twin towns have to offer, from hiking on nature trails to swimming in Lough Derg, as well as supporting the many wonderful local businesses in the area.

On one occasion, a group of young children put on an outdoor play for locals which was viewed by residents at a social distance.

These days, the local farmers market - located on the landbank between the river and the canal - also functions as something of a community hub.

The couple head down almost every Sunday to enjoy some food, the scenery, and to catch up with their neighbours.

“The town is just beautiful, and everyone who lives here takes such pride it,” says Michelle.

While lockdown wasn’t ideal, but it did give them the opportunity to get to know everyone in the town.

“They have made us feel so welcome and at home, from the moment we got here,” says Michelle.