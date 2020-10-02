North Tipperary Hospice Movement gets unique fundraising stamp of approval

The North Tipperary Hospice Movement is to receive a special stamp of approval to help its fundraising efforts after local photographer Pádraig Ó Flannabhra designed "super stamps" featuring one of his works.

Pádraig has framed a photograph he took of Nenagh's iconic castle, which is celebrating its 800th anniversary this year, with the castle casting a long shadow across the town's historic buildings.

The North Tipperary ancient Ormond capital, with its iconic landmark building Nenagh Castle (circa 1200) was began by Anglo-Normans, with Theobald Walter, first Chief Butler, on the O'Kennedy lands of Ormond granted them by John, Lord of Ireland,and completed between 1215 and 1220.

The castle, with its 101 steps to the top, affords panoramic views of the town, its hinterland and streets - all the way to the majestic Shannon and Lough Derg.

This year, Nenagh is celebrating 800 years of the development of the town.

The freak revelation of the castle's perfect shadow thrown on the castle grounds in April 2018, and, following the public's positive reaction to the unusual composition which first appearing in Pádraig's photographic collection, Ireland: Frame by Frame, it was decided to take the image to another level, resulting in the Super Stamps in three different colour combinations.

The stamp sizes A4 and A3 are limited editions of 50, while the A2 is a limited edition of 25. All are printed on Archival Pigment Hahuemuhle Photorag 308gsm paper.

All profits go to Suaimhneas (NTHM) North Tipperary Hospice Movement.

For enquiries, contact Kay on 087-6346703.