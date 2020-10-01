Tipperary TD Alan Kelly to raise Dean Maxwell Home in Dáil this Thursday

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly will raise plans to develop a new community Dean Maxwell nursing home in Roscrea in the Dáil this Thursday evening with the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion on October 1 from 6.34pm.

The Labour leader has four minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister / Minister of State has four minutes to reply.

Deputy Kelly will them have two minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister / Minister of State has two minutes for a concluding statement.