Heartbreak for Galtee Rovers against Sarsfields in Tipperary Ladies Intermediate Football final

COUNTY TIPPERARY LADIES FOOTBALL COUNTY INTERMEDITE CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

THURLES SARSFIELDS 1-17 GALTEE ROVERS 2-13

Thurles Sarsfields punched through the door they had been knocking on for the past three years and claimed the Camida intermediate Tipperary ladies football champonship, meaning they will join the senior ranks in 2021.

In an exciting and enthralling game, the opening half was played at a rip roaring pace, with Galtee Rovers opening the scoring with a point from Kate Flannery.

In the opening quarter Galtee Rovers had the upperhand and by the first water break had raced into a six-point lead, 1-6 to 0-4, after Alison Lonergan converted a penalty opportunity.

After the water break Sarsfields pegged that lead back with points from Sarah McKevitt (0-1) and Eimear McGrath (0-2).

In the dying minutes of the opening half the excitement reached fever pitch with two goals, one at either end.

Aoife McGrath made the most of a mix-up in the Galtee defence to find the back of the net, which was quickly followed by another point from Eimear McGrath to put Sarsfields in the lead for the first time.

However Galtee Rovers were quick to respond and a link-up between player of the match Edith Carroll and Alison Lonergan put them back in front, with Alison’s second goal of the game.

This left the half time score at Galtee Rovers 2-7 Thurles Sarsfields 1-8.

Galtee Rovers opened the scoring on the resumption with a point from Roisin Finnane to put three between the sides.

However Sarsfields narrowed that gap to the minimum with a point each from Laura Loughnane and Eimear McGrath.

Galtees’ Kate Flannery and corner back Aoife Flynn again put three points between the sides.

However Sarsfields were working hard and never let Galtees out of sight, pulling back that lead again and levelling the scores in the 24th minute with a Laura Loughnane point.

Sarah McKevitt, with a crucial point in the 28th minute, put Sarsfields in the lead for only the second time.

Eimear McGrath followed it up with another to put two between the sides.

Galtee Rovers never gave up and with the clock ticking down Fiona Touhy put just the minimum between the sides in an exciting finale. However it wasn’t to be for Galtees and Sarsfields took home the crown.

Sarsfields came into this game as hot favourites and while made to work hard for their victory they were deserving winners overall.

Best for Sarsfields were Eimear McGrath, Aoife McGrath, who was always a threat in front of the goal; Sarah McKevitt and midfielder Nicola Loughnane.

A very young Galtees side came in as complete underdogs but shook off that shackle from the throw-in.

They were best served by Edith Carroll, who was awarded player of the match and played her heart out.

In defence Megan Heffernan and Aoife Flynn were outstanding, as were the many saves made by Megan Tynan between the posts.

Thurles Sarsfields: Saoirse Teer, Katelyn Ruddy, Sadhbh Leahy, Joan Harty, Chloe Slattery, Clodagh Quirke, Clodagh Irwin, Marie Creedon, Nicola Loughnane, Jenny Irwin, Eimear McGrath (0-8), Sarah McKevitt (0-2), Andrea Loughnane, Aoife McGrath (1-4), Laura Loughnane (0-2).

Subs used: Aoife Dwyer and Roisin Bambrick.

Galtee Rovers: Megan Tynan, Aoife Flynn (0-1), Megan Heffernan, Eimear Gleeson, Sinead Hayes, Katie Quirke, Sally Ann O’Dwyer, Aoibhe Gayson Molloy, Edith Carroll (0-2), Kate Flannery (0-3), Emer McCarthy(0-1), Ciara Halpin (0-1), Roisin Finnane, Alison Lonergan((2-3), Sarah Finnane.

Sub used: Fiona Touhy for Sally Ann O’Dwyer.