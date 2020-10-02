Close to €200,000 to be invested in Carrick-on-Suir’s cycling and pedestrian infrastructure

Close to €200,000 is to be invested in bicycle parking facilities, cycle lanes and pedestrian road infrastructure in Carrick-on-Suir over the next two months, it was revealed at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s September meeting.

Sam Bennett’s hometown has been allocated €198,000 under the Department of Transport’s Active Travel grants scheme for six projects in the town that must be completed by November, according to District Engineer Willie Corby.

The biggest project is a €150,000 investment on the resurfacing and road marking of cycle lanes in Carrick-on-Suir town.

Funding of €20,000 is allocated to improve a pedestrian crossing and widen footpaths at the Cregg Road/Park View Junction and a further €20,000 grant will be used to improve a pedestrian crossing at the R680 junction at Dillon Bridge, Carrickbeg.

The remaining €8,000 of the allocation will be spent on erecting bicycle stands outside the Carraig Hotel on Main Street, at Sean Kelly Square/ Greystone Street and at Carrick-on-Suir Railway Station/Cregg Road.

Carrick-on-Suir based Cllr David Dunne (SF) and Cllr Kieran Bourke (FF) welcomed the Active Travel funding for Carrick-on-Suir.

Cllr Bourke said the bike stands will encourage cyclists visiting the River Suir Blueway to cycle into Carrick-on-Suir town centre and spend money there such as buying a meal or a coffee.

Mr Corby informed councillors the cycle stands were ordered and clarified to Cllr Dunne that the steel stands won’t be covered.

Cllr Dunne had expressed concern that covered cycle stands previously installed in the town had attracted anti-social behaviour.