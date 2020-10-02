Sam Bennett’s family pay tribute to the Carrick-on-Suir man who fostered a love of cycling in their son 

Sam Bennett’s family has paid tribute to the late Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club legend Bobby Power for instilling a love of cycle racing in their son.

Sam’s mother Helen Bennett recalled that Mr Power, a former Irish international cyclist, got Sam involved in underage mountain bike leagues in Seskin when he was aged around 12/13-years-old.

“Bobby was a great guy. He was fantastic to Sam and we owe him a lot. You couldn’t meet a nicer gentleman than him,” she said.

Mr Power from Woodland Heights was affectionaly known as The Captain within Carrick Wheelers CC. He died in 2011 at the age of 56.

Carrick Wheelers Cycling Club’s annual Bobby Power Memorial Race took place on Sunday, September 20, the same day Sam Bennett won the Tour de France’s final stage in Paris and copper fastened his claim to the green jersey.