Tipperary deaths - Saturday, October 3, 2020

The late PJ Anglim

The death has occurred of P.J. Anglim late of Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, October 1st 2020, peacefully in the presence of his loving wife at Acorn Lodge. P.J., beloved brother of the late Matthew, Willie and Rita. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, family Carina, Paddy, Aileen, Fred (John) and Barry, and their partners Kevin, Helena, Joe, Siobhán and Una, grandchildren, brothers John, Thomas and Francis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Reposing at his residence this Friday evening from 6pm to 8pm with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings. Funeral Mass on Saturday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle at Rosegreen at 3pm and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/pj-anglim/ followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.

The late Paul Cahill

The death has occurred of Paul Cahill late of Swords, Dublin and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary. October 2nd, 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Darren and Stephen, daughter Caitríona, Caitríona's partner Conor, grandchildren Kyle, AJ and Katie, sister Aileen, brother Patrick, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Monday (Oct. 5th). You can view the funeral Mass live on webcam from 10 a.m.Webcam link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-columcilles-swords. Those who wish to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave your personal message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

The late Eileen Dowley

The death has occurred of Eileen (Eily) Dowley (née Holden) late of Connawarries, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 1st October 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Johnny, her daughters Mary Cass (Clonmel), Helen O'Donnell (Connawarries, Carrick-on-Suir), Ann Clifford (Thomastown, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick) (beloved mother of the late Mike), sons-in-law Jimmy, John and Joe, grandchildren Eoin and Darren Cass, Elaine, Sarah and Brien Clifford, sister-in-law Mary Alice Holden, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at her home for family and close friends only please on Saturday, the 3rd of October, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Sunday in St Molleran's Church, Carrickbeg at 12.15pm followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will be private to the immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Bridget Fox

The death has occurred of Bridget (Delia) Fox (née Meehan) late of The Glebe, Annacarty, Tipperary. October 1st 2020, peacefully at the Woodlands Nursing Home Dundrum; wife of the late Tom and grandmother of the late Rory. Sadly missed by her loving sons Seamus, Michael, Kevin, Tomás, Pat and John, daughters-in-law Mary, Helen, Josefa, Iryna, Marita and Kathleen, sister-in-law Nuala Meehan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving in St. Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the following webcam link: http://funeralslive.ie/bridget-fox/. In accordance with the National Guidelines on Covid-19, attendance in the church will be limited to 50 people. See link below for online condolence book.

The late Michael McGrath

The death has occurred of Michael McGrath formerly Tubrid, Cahir and late of Russelstown, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home in the tender and loving care of his brother Pat and his sisters Eileen and Breda. Michael, former teacher at Cashel Community School. Sadly missed by his loving family his sisters Eileen and Breda, brother Pat and his partner Toni, brother-in-law Patrick, nieces Eve, Sarah and Ava, nephews Jack, Chris, David, Thomas and Sean, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Due to current restrictions a private family funeral Mass will take place this Monday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Mary's Church, Irishtown, followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium, Cork. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society or Dogs Trust. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Kevin Moloney

The death has occurred of Kevin Moloney late of 101 Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Limerick Regional Hospital. Pre-deceased by his wife Teresa, brothers Paddy, Liam, Sean, Dick and Donal, sisters Maura and Nora. Deeply regretted by his sons Dermot, Kevin, Aidan and Paul, daughters Teresa, Joan and Margaret, sisters Patsy, Tess and Nuala, sons-in-law Oisín and Liam, daughters-in-law Margaret, Karen, Madeline and Caroline, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. Due to government guidelines Kevin's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. His remains will leave his residence on Sunday evening (approx 6.15pm travelling down Railway View, Grove St, Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10.00am followed by burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. House strictly private please. Kevin's Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie Messages of condolences can be left on the link on RIP.ie.