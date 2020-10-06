Tipperary TD welcomes cross-party support on disability services motion

Tipperary TD Msrtin Browne has welcomed cross-party supoort for a Sinn Féin motion of disability services.

Sinn Féin is this week using its Private Members Time in the Dáil to call on the government to fund our disability services adequately to meet Covid-19 requirements.

“This call is being made through a cross-party motion that calls on the Government to acknowledge the personal toll and long-term impact of the withdrawal of care and supports for people with disabilities, their families and their carers," he said.

When the Covid-19 crisis struck, disability services closed. To-date those that have managed to reopen are operating at around 40% capacity.

“Many are doing so with inadequate funding and are relying on voluntary fundraising to meet operating costs – something that has been made very difficult given current circumstances," said Deputy Browne.

The Cashel TD said that despite allocating €10m in additional funding to day services and home support services for disability service users, the Government was still not enabling service providers, community and home supports to meet Covid-19-related costs.

“Therefore, we are calling on the Government to provide the funding required to fully reopen day and other essential disability services, allowing them to implement all Covid related protocols. We are further demanding that the government provide the additional funding, resources and capital investment required to guarantee sustainable capacity within disability and dementia services," he said.

Deputy Browne said that he was "proud" to be part of this cross-party motion and thanked all who were supportive of it.