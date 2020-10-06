Great success for Dundrum juveniles at Tipperary Even Age Cross Country Championships

The County Even Age Juvenile Cross Country Championships were held on Sunday in Newport and we had some great results. We had 35 athletes competing.

The club got the day off to a great start in the Girls U/10 race, with Taylor O’Toole having a great run to come 2nd and was well backed up by 5th, Ellisse Kelly, 8th, Katelyn Shanahan, 10th, Mae Kennedy and 13th, Mia McCormack to win the gold team medals with four to score.

In the Boys U/10 we went one better with Albert Maher having a cracking run to win the race. Niall Quirke also made the podium in 3rd and with 7th Micheal Farrell and 9th Sean Buckley, the team also won the gold medals.

Our second U/10 Boys team was 4th with 15th, Billy Kilmartin, 18th, Darragh Kelly, 19th, Michael Ryan and 22nd, Joseph English.

In the Girls U/12 Clodagh Kilmartin had a great run to come 4th with 6th, Belle Kelly, 17th, Nollaig Kilmartin and 27th, Muireann O’Neill. The team was 4th.

Our Boys U/12 team came 3rd with Cian Ryan leading them home in 17th, 18th, Aaron O’Shea, 20th, Oisin O’Neill and 24th, Mark Nagle. They were well supported by 25th, Dylan Cryan, 28th, Cian Buckley and 30th, James English.

Our Girls U/14 also won the bronze medals with 8th, Emma Kingston, 10th, Molly Dunne, 14th, Niamh Buckley, 17th, Ruby Maher and 19th, Aisling DeCruis.

Our Girls U/16 had a great day with Millie Kelly taking 1st, Orla Ryan 2nd and Paula Quirke 3rd to easily win the team gold. Kate Guilfoyle also ran well for 14th.

In the Boys U/16 Shane Buckley had another great run to take gold with 11th, Brian Byrne.