Clonmel Mountain Bike Club host open day

On the opening day of this year’s Bike Week, Clonmel Mountain Bike Club took to the streets of Clonmel with an eye catching stand at the Main Guard where club members talked to new recruits while observing social distancing. There was huge interest and a questionnaire about cycling facilities in and around Clonmel was distributed with prizes sponsored by Tipperary Sports Partnership.



The club ended Bike Week with an open day for beginners on the trails near the town which was a great success with a beautiful autumn day showcasing the fantastic off road amenities near Clonmel. Eight potential new members ranging in age upwards from 13 enjoyed a three hour guided tour with tuition and tips and good fun along the way.







For more information see Clonmel Mountain Bike Club Facebook page.

