Covid-19 outbreak confirmed in Tipperary meat plant

The HSE has confirmed that a number of Covid-19 cases have been detected at a meat plant in Tipperary over the past week or so.

However, they did not reveal the location or date of testing at the plant or the number of cases, which locals have put at up to seven. It is understood there are no further issues at the plant.

“A small number of cases were found in a meat factory in North Tipperary during routine mass testing. Those staff are well and excluded from work. Repeat testing has been performed and control measures are in place in the factory,” the HSE said in a statement.

A spokesperson for ABP in Nenagh said in a statement: “As part of the national screening programme of food processing plants, employees in ABP Nenagh were tested on October 2 and there were no positive cases of Covid-19. Staff safety and public health is our priority and ABP is continuing to work proactively, swiftly, and comprehensively, and following guidance from both the HSE and the HSA.”

The ABP spokesperson said: "Since the advent of Covid-19, ABP has introduced a range of industry-leading protection measures as part of a company-wide initiative that began in March. These include limiting site access to essential personnel; temperature checks at the entry to the site; staggered break times; Perspex partitions where appropriate; social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces; as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms. We are continually evolving and improving the measures to ensure safety at all our sites.”

The news comes at a time when cases in Tipperary have increased over the past two weeks, with the rate per 100,000 doubling.

It is thought that the increase is following the national pattern of house parties, social gatherings and other private house parties.

Meanwhile, the gardaí have confirmed that they are stepping up checkpoints as the country moves to Level 3.

A Garda spokesperson in Nenagh said that gardaí will be putting an operation in place to monitor activities throughout the district to ensure compliance with the Level 3 restrictions.

Among these is a requirement for people to remain within their own county save for work, education and essential purposes.