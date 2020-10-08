Tipperary gardaí arrest number of motorists for suspected drink and drug driving
Tipperary gardaí have arrested number of motorists for suspected drink and drug driving
The gardaí in Tipperary have made several suspected drink and drug driving arrests over recent days.
Among these, a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision at Birdhill on Wednesday of last week.
Another suspected drink driving offence was detected in Borrisokane on Thursday.
A drug driving arrest was made in Nenagh last Monday night.
