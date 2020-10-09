Tipperary gardaí urge car owners to be careful after break-ins to vehicles

Tipperary gardaí are urging car owners not to leave valuable property in unattended vehicles following a number of break-ins in recent days.

Vehicles were broken into at Cudville and St Conlon’s Road, Nenagh, last Thursday night.

Investigating gardaí have arrested and a charged a male with theft offences.

Elsewhere, items were stolen from a car at Clonbealy, Newport, overnight between Thursday and Friday last.