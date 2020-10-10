Tipperary gardaí investigating a number of burglaries
Tipperary gardaí are investigating a number of burglaries
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating an attempted burglary at a service station in Newport in the early hours of Tuesday of this week.
A number of suspects were reportedly disturbed and fled the scene.
Meanwhile, a male has been arrested following break-ins at business premises in Ballycommon and Newport in the early hours of Friday last.
The man was arrested in Limerick on Saturday and has been charged in relation to both incidents.
