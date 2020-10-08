Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill calls for Nenagh's 24-hour A&E to reopen

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has again called for the 24-hour A&E department at Nenagh Hospital to be reopened.

He made his call while welcoming news the new 60-bed ward block at University Hospital Limerick is expected to be completed by October 30.

Once the three 20-bed wards in the new building are stocked with consumables and given a final clean, it is expected that they will be ready to be put into operation by Monday, November 9.

The Fianna Fáil TD welcomed the opening of this new development in advance of the winter season.

“I am delighted to confirm that this new 60-bed ward block at UHL will be open in time for the winter months. Minister Donnelly last week published his winter plan for the Department, and this is a very positive step towards ensuring we have additional capacity in our hospitals this winter," he said.

Deputy Cahill warned that this winter was going to bring challenges to the health service like no other.

"We already know this to be true. The Mid-West has been under severe pressure in recent years as it is. There is no denying that this 60-bed facility will alleviate some pressure on the system at a vital time. I welcome this news and thank the Minister for his hard work on ensuring its completion before the end of this month”, he stated.

Deputy Cahill said that while this new ward block will certainly help provide greater healthcare facilities this winter, and long into the future, there was no denying that the health system needed to be equipped now so that it can manage the pressures of the months ahead.

"As such, I am again calling for 24-hour A&E in Nenagh to be restored to alleviate some of the pressure from the hospital in Limerick,” he said.