Mairead celebrates 100th birthday at home in Ballylooby

Having family, friends and neighbours with her to mark her 100th birthday on Monday meant the world to Mairead Hickey.

Well-wishers observed social distancing guidelines on the day as they arrived in the front garden at her home at Burgess West near Ballylooby.

“I had a wonderful day. Being able to see my family, friends and neighbours made it a very special day,” said Mairead.

Her daughter Julie said they had a lovely gathering all day as people turned up in the front garden to see Mairead and have a few words with her.

“Everybody just stood in the lawn. There was no party because of her age and because of Covid. She sat at the door and was able to have a few words with everybody who called to the house,” said Julie.

“She relished every minute of it. It was a very enjoyable day between everybody calling to the house to say hello and with so many phone calls from all over the place,” said Julie.

Julie said her mother keeps up with current affairs every day and was an inspiration to all with her attitude of staying positive.

KERRY AIR

“ She puts her good health down to Kerry air and having a positive attitude of living in the moment,” said Julie.

Mairead (nee King) grew up in Ballinskelligs, Kerry and came to join the clerical staff at Tipperary Products, Castlegrace in post-war 1940s.

Tipperary Products was a thriving business and gave lots of employment, exporting a large percentage of their products, while rationing was still imposed in the UK.

Mairead soon settled in the parish and she married the love of her life local man Billy Hickey in 1950.

Mairead and Billy set up home in Kilcoran where they reared their family, Liam and Julie.

They operated a successful grocery and antique business and became known far and wide in the days before the motorway.

Billy passed away in 1991.

ICA

Mairead was also a co-founder member of the local ICA Guild.

Mairead, who has four grandchildren, was delighted to receive letters of congratulation from both President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin.