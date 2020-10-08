Clonoulty Junior 'B' hurlers progress to West Tipperary semi-final with big win

WEST TIPPERARY JUNIOR B HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

CLONOULTY/ROSSMORE 5-16 GOLDEN/KILFEACLE 0-9

Clonoulty/Rossmore qualified for their third semi -final in four seasons when overcoming the holders, Golden Kilfeacle, in the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling Championship quarter final at Clonoulty on Friday night.

Played in brisk conditions, with a strong wind blowing towards the dressing room end, this game never lived up to the close contest that was anticipated.

Clonoulty were stronger in most sectors, especially in their full back line, where Anthony Kearney excelled.

Behind him Martin Sadlier handled everything that came his way and Dillon Kennedy held the centre of defence.

The midfield battle was shared equally, but it was the Clonoulty forwards who ultimately won the day.

They were led in attack by Kevin Maher, who contributed four points from play; Nicky Kearns, who was practically flawless from placed balls, while Aidan Slattery and Kieran Carroll were always threatening.

Golden/Kilfeacle were not as strong as last season, and this showed on the night.

Jack Currivan could not be faulted between the posts, and his double save seven minutes into the second half highlighted his ability.

JJ Byrnes at full back was solid while Ronan Hayes and David Wade held their own at midfield.

John Colohan covered a lot of ground in attack, but overall they lacked penetration up front.

Clonoulty/Rossmore, who played with the aid of the breeze in the opening half, were quickly off the mark with a Kieran Carroll point, which was cancelled out by Tom Byrnes’ point from a placed ball.

Kevin Maher was causing problems for the Golden/Kilfeacle defence and his distribution brought other players into the game, to telling effect.

A goal from Nicky Kearns after a good move put the home side in a commanding position coming up to the water break.

Tom Byrnes kept Golden/Kilfeacle ticking over on the scoreboard but a Clonoulty/Rossmore move, with Nicky Mockler finishing to the net two minutes before the half time break, left Golden/Kilfeacle with a mountain to climb for the second half, as they trailed by 2-10 to 0-6.

Golden/Kilfeacle needed a good start to the second half, but it was Clonoulty/Rossmore who started the better and when Aidan Slattery was hauled down in the square after ten minutes Nicky Kearns crashed home the resulting penalty to effectively kill off the game as a contest.

Clonoulty/Rossmore continued to dominate and further goals from Kieran Carroll and Aidan Slattery paved the way for an easy victory and a place in the semi final, where they will play Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams.

Clonoulty/Rossmore: Martin Sadlier, Anthony Maher, Anthony Kearney, Cian Quirke, Adam Fryday, Dylan Kennedy, James Ryan (Winnie) (0-1), Micheal Coen, Martin Ryan (Ned), Shane Fryday, Kevin Maher (0-4), Nicky Mockler (1-0), Aidan Slattery (1-2), Kieran Carroll (1-2), Nicky Kearns (2-6, 1-4 frees).

Subs used: Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (0-1 free), Padraig Coen, Oisin Fryday, Darren Corcoran, Andrew Quirke.

Golden/Kilfeacle: Jack Currivan, Derry Ormonde, JJ Byrnes, Jack Fogarty, Rody O’Dwyer, Brendan Moloney, David Sinclaire, Ronan Hayes (0-1), David Wade (0-1), Kevin Hally, James O’Connell, John Colohan (0-2,1 free), Tom Burns (0-5, 4 frees), Daniel Currivan, John Corry.

Subs used: Craig O’Connell, Niall Hogan, Ian Collins, Florence O’Brien.

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).