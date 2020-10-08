Cashel woman honoured by Midwest Business Network

Chartered Accountant and Personal Insolvency Practitioner Shelagh Marshall of Firm Advice has been presented with a Services Recognition Award 2020 by the Midwest Business Network.

The award was created to recognise the services by an individual member to the Midwest Business Network, that were selfless and without expectation of compensation or payment.

From the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Shelagh has sifted her way through countless Government aid packages, bringing only the most relevant information to our members.

She has provided a light to navigate by. The Services Recognition Award was presented once before in 2017 to Niall Gregory of Gregory Archaeology.

Firm Advice is based in 24 Main Street Cashel providing Business Advisory and Personal Insolvency Solutions. Shelagh Marshall is authorised by the Insolvency Service of Ireland to carry on practice as a personal insolvency practitioner.

Midwest Business Network (MBN) was founded in 2014. Founders Brigid Browne and Noel Mulhaire created an organisation of business owner-managers who come together at 7.15am every Friday morning to share, collaborate and create business opportunities.

Pre-Covid, MBN met at network headquarters, the Anner Hotel in Thurles, weekly for a light buffet breakfast before sitting down to a set agenda.

This has temporarily changed to Zoom meetings, however there is a high expectation of getting back to their base as soon as is suitable.