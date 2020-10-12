Tipperary farmers can be like the cat that got the cream under child food guidelines

The publication of the Government’s National Healthy Eating Guidelines for One to Four Year Olds will be good for Tipperary, according to the president of the country’s main dairy farm organisation.

Pat McCormack of ICMSA said that yet again a highly qualified and scientifically strenuous examination had demonstrated beyond any doubt that consumption of milk by young children was not just desirable but necessary and vital for healthy development.

He said that the guidelines were welcome recognition for Irish milk, of which some 15% was produced in his native Tipperary.

Mr McCormack, who farms near Tipperary Town, said that it would be interesting to see whether as much attention was given to this cutting-edge and official finding as seemed to be accorded to anecdotal and unfounded musings by self-styled “activists” and unqualified “nutritionists”.

Mr McCormack said that not alone was the key economy of commercial milk production being subverted by the prominence being given what he described as this “outright quackery”, but that time tested and scientifically proven dietary requirements for young children were being undermined.

The new guidelines, the first of their kind ever published in Ireland, were announced last week by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly; Minister for Children, Roderic O’Gorman and the Minister of State for Public Health and Wellbeing, Frank Feighan.

The guidelines aim to help parents and carers establish good eating habits in children.

Developed by nutrition experts in Ireland, the guidelines are based on Irish dietary evidence.

They include a newly designed children’s food pyramid which will help people understand what children should be eating, what portion sizes look like and when treats should be given.