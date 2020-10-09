Tipperary farm leader congratulates Mairead McGuinness on Commissioner's role

The Tipperary president of the IFA Tim Cullinan has sent his congratulations to Mairead McGuinness on the confirmation of her appointment to the EU Commission, with the Financial Services portfolio.

“Today’s overwhelming endorsement from the Parliament, by 583 votes to 75, underlines the stature of Mairead McGuinness on the European stage. I want to wish her well in the role and we look forward to working with her,” he said.

Mr Cullinan, who farms outside Toomevara, said that we are at a very sensitive point in the Brexit negotiations and thhere was never a greater need for a strong and authoritative Irish nominee at the Commission table.

“Mairead McGuinness will bring a credible and experienced voice on agriculture to the discussions, which will be crucial in defending our position as the talks head towards a conclusion,” said Mr Cullinan.

He said IFA welcomed the comments from Ms McGuinness during her hearing last Friday that "sustainability is not only green, but social too".

He said that farmers’ incomes must be supported to deliver a viable income as production costs continue to rise.

IFA will also be looking to the Commissioner to maintain her work on unfair trading practices as a key priority. Farmers must be protected and we fully endorse her commitment that "no case is too small for us to know about in the Commission'," he said.

In her time as an MEP, Mairead McGuinness has developed a very strong network across the EU institutions, which will also be helpful in building alliances to secure outcomes that work for Ireland, said Mr Cullinan.