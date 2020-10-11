Tipperary TD backs proposal for independent meat processing plant

Tipperary TD and chair of the Oreachtas Agricultre Committee, Deputy Jackie Cahill, has backed a move for an independent meat plant for Banagher in County Offaly.

Deputy Cahill chaired the first full sitting of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture and the Marine, where the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, appeared in front of the committee.

Deputy Cahill expects an submission to be made in the near future in relation to the independent meat plant tipped for development in Banagher. The Minister also briefed the committee on Covid-19, CAP, and Brexit.

“I raised the issue of the meat plant in Banagher with the Minister, and I made it clear that we need more independent operators in the sector in order to ensure a truly competitive market for prices. I understand that a submission is expected on the proposed Banagher plant soon, and I very much welcome this. Primary producers have been squeezed price wise for far too long now, and we need more independent operators in this market to ensure our farmers get a fair price”, he said.

Deputy Cahill said that he had stated previously that he intended to focus the work of the committee on the main issues that farmers were facing in the coming months and years: Brexit, CAP negotiations, and climate change.

"The Minister briefed us on theses issues, as well as the ongoing Covid pandemic. I am delighted to see the committee hitting the ground running, and securing the Minister’s attendance at the first full sitting of the committee. We have started as we mean to go on, and I intend to use this position to further the voice of farmers at policy making level,” he said.