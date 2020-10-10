Another successful year completed for South Tipperary Bord na nÓg

In the last two weeks the South Board have successfully completed their hurling championship for 2020. We have strived to adhere to GAA and Covid- 19 rules.

We acknowledge the clubs for the use of pitches, to club officials, parents and guardians of team members for their understanding and compliance during this time.

We congratulate the winning teams on their south success and to our sponsors who have helped us financially in this current year.

The winners and sponsors are

U12 A: St Mary’s - John Quirke Jewellers Cahir.

U12B: Cahir - The Moran Familly, Ballybacon.

U12C : Clerihan - The O’Dwyer Family, Fethard.

U12D: Mullinahone.

U14A: Mullinahone - Star Fuels Clonmel.

U14B: Ballybacon/Grange - O’Gorman Construction, Ballybacon.

U16A: Carrick Swans - Clonmel Credit Union.

U16B: Knockmealdown Gaels - Cahir Farm Relief Services.