Broadcast of religious services are vital but cannot replace public liturgies - Fr Michael Toomey

All religious services are to move back online as a result of the Level 3 Covid-19 guidelines announced on Monday night.

While services will move online places of worship can remain open for private prayer.

Weddings and funerals are to be restricted to 25 people under Level 3.

Fr Michael Toomey, PP Ardfinnan, said there had been a very worrying increase in infection throughout the country.

“While online transmissions can play a vital role in reaching out to the sick and where it is not possible to hold public liturgies, we have to remember that no broadcast can replace personal participation with our brothers and sisters in the Eucharistic assembly that has the church building as its home. We must pray intensely that we will be able to return to public worship at the earliest possible date,” said Fr Toomey.

Fr Toomey said that because of the Level 3 imposed by the Government Confirmation and first holy Communion services including those planned for the coming weeks, will therefore not be possible during this period and will have to be postponed.



