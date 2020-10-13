Good news for Cahir - New school finally set to break ground

Independent TD Mattie McGrath has confirmed that the building works to provide for the amalgamation of Our Lady of Mercy Primary School and Cahir Boys National School are finally set to commence in the coming weeks.

Deputy McGrath who has been in regular contact with the building contractors and the Department of Education has expressed his delight that the builders are set to move on site in the coming week bringing this long-awaited project to its final stage.

“This project has been in the pipelines for over 20 years now and it has been deeply frustrating at times trying to move it on through the different stages. In recent weeks and months, I have been working with the appointed building contractors Townmore Construction and the Department of Education to move the project on and I am delighted that they are now set to move on site and commence the building works in the coming weeks.

I want to express my sincere thanks to the School Principals, Board of Managements, Parents and the wider school community of both schools for their patience and forbearance over the last two decades.” Said Deputy McGrath

The building project when complete will deliver a new 16 classroom primary school with special needs unit.

“The new school will be a huge boost for the school community in Cahir and in particular the provision of a Special needs unit will also be very welcome to provide for students with special needs in their own community in Cahir, something that is very much needed as there is currently no Primary level ASD units in Cahir Town.

I look forward to seeing the building works being brought to fruition over the coming months and I wish the contractors and all involved the very best. I hope that there will be limited disruption in the area but I appeal to the neighbours and community for their forbearance throughout the construction of this vital project.” Concluded McGrath