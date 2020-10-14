Tipperary car owners warned by gardaí following spate of break-ins

Car owners in Tipperary are being advised not to leave valuable items in their vehicles following seven car break-ins in the vicinity of Rathcabbin, Borrisokane and Carrigahorig in recent days.

The incidents took place overnight last Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A handbag, wallet and other valuable items were reported stolen.

It is understood that the cars were parked outside the owners' home in most of the incidents.

Gardaí are warning that break-ins of this nature are on the increase and are appealing to motorists not to leave valuable property in unattended vehicles.

A similar incident occurred at Nenagh's Lisbunny Industrial Estate last Wednesday. Tools were reportedly stolen from a van where a person was working that morning.