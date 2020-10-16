Motorist fined and disqualified for drink driving at Cashel District Court

A motorist who drove with excess alcohol has been fined €500 and disqualified from driving for three years at Cashel District Court.

Marec Sawka, 3 Abbey Crescent, Cahir pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol on January 4 at Tipperary Road, Cahir.

The court was told that the defendant had alcohol dependency issues.

He was a Polish national who was living in Ireland for the last fifteen years. He was due to start a job at the end of October.