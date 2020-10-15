Three Tipperary projects shortlisted for excellence in local government national awards

Chambers Ireland today revealed the shortlist for the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2020 with three Tipperary projects making the cut.

In its 17th year, the awards features a total of 86 projects from local authorities shortlisted over 16 categories.

The Suir Blueway (Supporting Tourism category), the Glenconnor Hill housing development in Clonmel (Enhancing The Urban Environment), HYDRA Command Development Suite at Clonmel Fire Training Centre (Local Authority Innovation) were shortlisted.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Congratulating the Local Authorities shortlisted, Mr. Darragh O’Brien T.D., Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage stated,

“My Department is delighted to support the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards again this year. The vital role played by local government in our communities has been very much to the fore in the past year, especially as the country responded to the COVID-19 emergency. It is imperative that the effort, commitment, innovation and agility of local authorities and their staff continues to be acknowledged through these formal awards.

The projects that the local authorities have undertaken have helped maintain a sense of community, establish connections among our citizens and provide essential supports to the public at a crucial time. I wish to congratulate everyone for their hard work, commitment and resilience throughout the year, which is evident in all the applications submitted.

I also wish to acknowledge the efforts made by Chambers Ireland to continue with these prestigious and important awards in very different times. The number and high calibre of applications submitted by local authorities, along with the organisation of Chambers Ireland, is most impressive. While we are not able to celebrate the entries and winners this year as we might have done in previous years, I would nonetheless heartily congratulate everyone involved on their achievements.”

Commenting on the announcement of the shortlist, Ian Talbot, Chief Executive of Chambers Ireland said,

“With over 80 projects in the shortlist revealed today for this year’s Excellence in Local Government Awards, it’s clear that the innovation and hard work of our Local Authorities has continued unabated across the country, despite the more challenging circumstances that we’re all facing.

Even with the disruption endured by so many in 2020, Local Authorities continue to deliver, achieve more and strive for even greater things for their communities. It’s been inspiring to receive so many wide-ranging applicant projects for this year’s Awards, which underline the efforts that people across our local communities have continued to put in despite living through such uncertain times for us all.

I would like to congratulate each of the shortlisted Local Authorities revealed today. We continue to hold our Awards as a celebration of the enthusiasm, commitment and overall excellence to be found throughout the work being done at Local Government level nationwide. The very best of luck to all shortlisted today.”

The Excellence in Local Government Award winners will be announced at the 17th annual ceremony on 26th November. Awards will be presented for excellence in 16 different categories and one Local Authority will be awarded the overall award and named Local Authority of the Year 2020.

