Tipperary man had knife, screwdriver and fake €50 notes

A probation report has been ordered by Nenagh Court on a man who was found with a kitchen knife and a screwdriver, among other items.

Adam Monaghan, of Garryard East, Silvermines, pleaded to also having two sets of gloves, sunglasses, hoodies and outer tracksuit pants to be used during a theft at Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on November 15, 2019.

He also pleaded to possessing two counterfeit €50 notes at 12 Yewston estate, Nenagh, on November 29, 2019.

The court heard that gardaí on mobile patrol stopped Mr Monaghan along with another person at Kenyon Street and detained them under the Misuse of Drugs Act. Both were wearing hoodies.

CCTV coverage showed a vehicle at the junction beside Nenagh Hospital stop and two males running from the scene. They were later observed entering Ormond Keep estate in the town.

The two males were identified as those later stopped at Kenyon Street.

On November 29, a house at Yewston was searched under the Theft and Fraud Act and the counterfeit notes were discovered.

Mr Monaghan’s solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever told the court that her client had been asked to “do something illegal by a third party.”

“He was under a bad influence and using drugs at the time,” she said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered a probation report for the December 11 court.