Tipperary motorist banned for drug driving and no insurance

An uninsured driver who crashed into the wall of a property while under the influence of an intoxicant was fined and disqualified from driving by Nenagh Court

Alan Elderfield of 23 Drom Slinne, Portroe and Elm Hill, Cloughjordan, pleaded to the offences at Drom na Slinne on June 28, 2019.

He also pleaded to having possession of a controlled drug Lysergide (LSD) on the same occasion.

The court heard that following an anonymous phone call that a car had crashed into the wall of a property at Ballycommon, the gardaí followed Mr Elderfield to Drom na Slinne, where he crashed into the pillar of a house.

He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving but the test returned negative. However, it was positive for drugs.

His house was searched and 13 LSD strips, valued at €130, were found.

His solicitor, David Peters, said Mr Elderfield had raised €550 in compensation out of a total of €2,950.

Mr Elderfield believed he was insured under his partner’s name, he said.

Mr Peters said his client had bought the LSD in a headshop in Tyrone, where he believed it was legal.

“He was in a bad state at the time and has since engaged with CARMHA,” he said. “He has a work ethic and is anxious to put this behind him.”

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath fined Mr Elderfield €100 for drug possession.

She fined him €100 for drug driving and disqualified him from driving for four years. He was fined €100 for no insurance and banned for four years.

She adjourned the case to next February to allow Mr Elderfield come up with the remaining compensation.