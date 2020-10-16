Tipperary residents set for December court date over council plan for Nenagh houses

The residents of Cormack Drive and Tipperary County Council are heading for a court battle over plans to build 12 social houses on green spaces in the estate.

The residents, who had mounted a protest at the entrance to the estate off St Conlon’s Road, are seeking a judical review on the council’s Part 8 process. The process allows for public consultation on council plans.

The residents have been given a High Court date of December 1 for a hearing of their case for a judicial review of how the Part 8 was carried out.

They maintain that not all of their submissions were forwarded to councillors and that the council failed to respond to them within the statutory time frame.

Among their general objections is their claim that the former council gave them a guarantee that no further social houses would be built in the estate.

Contractors went on site last week to begin work on building the houses and Cllr Seamus Morris, cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District Council, has now called on the council to stop that work.

“In the light that the Cormack Drive Residents’ Association has been given the court date of December 1 for the judicial review proceedings, I am asking Tipperary County Council to suspend the works at the site,” he said.

Cllr Morris stated that he was making his call as the taxpayers of the county will be liable for the cost of taking down the buildings and the cost of the site being reinstated should the council lose the judicial review proceedings.

“It would be irresponsible behaviour for the council to gamble with taxpayers’ money to continue with the work while proceedings are ongoing,” he said.

Meanwhile, the residents have launched a funding appeal to help defray the costs of their High Court challenge.

Residents in the estate as well as along St Conlon’s Road and Gortlandroe received a letter from the residents' committee asking for a financial contribution to their campaign.

The group has already engaged a solicitor and barrister to take the High Court action and in the letter they say: “You are probably aware, legal fees are prohibitive, but we have already raised considerable funds to pay the appropriate fees. To settle the remaining fees, we are notifying and requesting local residents to consider if they would be in a position to offer assistance to pay these fees. If you could, your help would be greatly appreciated.”

The letter is signed by Andrew Fahy and Mary Meany, representatives of the St Conlon’s Road / Gortlandroe Residents’ Committee.

Anyone wishing to help can contact Mr Fahy on 087-9534414 or log on to the Cormack Drive GoFundMe page on Facebook.