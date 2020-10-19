Tipperary woman Aoife gets her silver Gaisce award and aims for gold

Silvermines woman Aoife Nolan who recently completed her undergraduate studies at Mary Immaculate College (MIC Limerick), has been awarded a Silver Gaisce Award in recognition of her volunteer work in her local community.

She was presented with her award by Dr Angela Canny, assistant Dean of Education at MIC, and Fr Michael Wall, college chaplain, at the college’s Limerick campus.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have progressed forward and been awarded a Silver Gaisce Award. The award shows my motivation to set goals and achieve them to a high standard. It’s disappointing that there are no regional award ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the world we are living in now has changed and you have to accept these changes as they arise. I’m delighted that Dr Canny invited me back to the college to accept the award as it was a lovely way to mark the occasion," she said.

Over 26 weeks, Aoife completed all stages of the self-development programme, from playing tennis with Nenagh Lawn Tennis Club to volunteering as public relations officer for her local club, Silvermines Juvenile GAA Club, as well as assisting her elderly grandmother.

“It was very fulfilling to be able to give something back to my grandmother for everything she has done for me and my family over the years. There is also nothing like the feeling of pride and fulfillment that comes from giving back to your local community,” said Aoife.

Having achieved her Bronze Award while in Transition Year at St Mary's Secondary School in Nenagh, Aoife’s Gaisce journey continues as she now plans on going for gold.

“It would really top off the fantastic journey I am currently on. Hopefully, when I have completed my Gold Award, I will get the opportunity to meet the President of Ireland at the Gold Award ceremony. Not many people continue to complete the Gold Award so to be one of the few would be a great privilege for me and my family,” she said.

Throughout the past two years, Aoife was mentored by Dr Canny as she worked towards her Silver Award.

Presenting Aoife with her medal, Dr Canny said, “I am super proud of Aoife and honoured to have mentored her for her Silver Gaisce Award. She has shown great character, discipline and persistence as she completed all tasks associated with the silver medal. She is a worthy ambassador for Gaisce and an inspiration for any young person contemplating applying to Gaisce.”

Fr Michael Wall said: “Hearty congratulations to Aoife who has shown great character and commitment to Gaisce. A Gaisce zward at any level requires a lot of determination and self-discipline, and Aoife exemplifies all the best qualities of a Gaisce award recipient.”