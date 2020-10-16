Tipperary group is still available to help people during Covid restrictions

With the country moving into Level 3 and cases of Covid-19 on the rise the North Tipperary Community Group is reminding people of their contact details in case people need assistance at the moment.

This is a volunteer group who will assist people with the delivery of shopping and essential supplies, and provide information for people who may need it, said group organiser Damian O’Donoghue.

“We have over 200 volunteers in North Tipperary ready to help people if it's required. Just call any of the group organisers and we will assist you as best we can. This is also a fully confidential service. Don't hesitate to call if we can help out,” said Mr O’Donoghue

The group can be contacted through Mr O’Donoghue at 087-9590206; Jenny McDonnell, 083-8005652; Joe Gilmartin, 087-2055361; Tanya Da Vito, 087-1661386.