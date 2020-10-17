Proud Record: Biodiversity Flag award to remarkable Tipperary primary school

A PROUD TRADITION CONTINUES

Congratulations to Scoil San Isadóir, Boherlahan on being awarded the Biodiversity Flag recently.

The school’s slogan for 2018/2019 was Life is Nature and Nature is Life. The slogan for Year 2, 2019 - 2020, was Biodiversity is key for Nature, You and Me.

Over the two years the school created a garden with wild flowers, planted a variety of vegetables and trees. They also created a bug hotel, put up bird feeders all over the school and created a booklet on the results of our bird observation.

Scoil San Isadóir had a specific project done on bees, which involved a class visit by Elaine O’Dwyer, parent and on a previous occasion a visit from a bee keeper. Strangely during this very time two bee hives had to be removed from a tree truck opposite the school.

A special thank you to Paddy Cullen from the village who helped us greatly when we had to relocate our school garden due to the development of the all weather pitch.

This is the school’s fifth Green Flag.

Their first was for Recycling (slogan - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle).

The second was awarded for saving energy (slogan - Switch and Save).

The third Green Flag was for reducing the school’s water usage (slogan - Stop the Drop).

The fourth flag was for Travel (slogan - It’s cool to carpool or walk to school).

Congratulations to each and everyone involved along the way.