New show Pure Mental featuring Keith Walsh comes to Thurles

Join Keith Walsh on a journey of introspection and exploration, as he locates his demons and traumas in order to try and find the real person underneath the fuzzy mess of stress.

Pure Mental is a live theatre show put together with the help of acclaimed performer, writer and director Janet Moran (A Holy Show, Swing and My Romantic History) in the strangest of Covid times - sometimes working in different rooms, often in different counties. But like many others, they got there in the end. We have a show.

“You will laugh, you might cry, the voices in my head are telling me that you might want to throw rotten fruit at me? Is that still a thing? In the end we'll all feel a lot better. I hope,” says Walsh.

Pure Mental comes to The Source on Friday, November 27, 2020. Tickets cost €18 and are available now.

Booking early is advisable due to limited capacity on all events to comply with safe social distancing. Sales for each event will close two days prior to the event date - tickets must be purchased prior to this.

Tickets that are paid for will only be available for collection on the night of the show. Seating is non-allocated when booking.

You will be allocated your seating area on the day/ night by The Source staff member in keeping with social distancing measures.

For more information visit thesourcecentre.ie.