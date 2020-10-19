Form is temporary, class if permanent as everygreen Davy Hallinan wins big at Clonmel

Kevin O’Leary Motors Autumn Stableford at Clonmel Golf Club

Once again, a large number of members lined up to play in Saturday’s competition. This week it was the penultimate Player Of The Year Event in the form of The Kevin O’Leary Motors Autumn Stableford competition.

For just the second event of a shortened year the competition was run off the blue tees. With the weather gone cooler and the run on the fairways much reduced in recent weeks it took good course management to negotiate the course and no better man than Davy Hallinan to manage his way around. The leading four players on the day returned scores of 36 points. Davy with a super back nine of 21 points took the top spot.

Next best was the card of Tom Byrne who had a back nine of 17 points. Gavin Smyth with a score of 34 points took the best gross prize while Donal Ryan with 36 points took 3rd spot on the back 9. John Byrne took 4th place with 36 points and seniors prize was won by P.J. Quinlivan with 35pts.

Our thanks to the members who played and of course our generous sponsors.

Davy's win just goes to show that while form is temporary class is permanent as the picture from 1978, 42 years ago, clearly demonstrates.

The Hillview, Clonmel team that won the County Senior Pitch and Putt Championship in 1978.

Back, Peter Walsh (RIP), Davy Hallinan, Pat Purcell, Billy Devine (RIP), Leonard Devine and Adrian Fox. Seated, Ronan Dougan, Davy Smith (RIP), Norma Slater, Davy Fenlon (RIP), Nora Daly (RIP) and Ned Brophy (RIP).