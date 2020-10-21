Tipperary gardaí seize illegal tablets valued at €2,800 in Nenagh
The gardaí have made two substantial seizures of suspected illegal tablets in Nenagh in recent days.
Benzodiazepines valued at €2,000 were seized in a search carried out under the Misuse of Drugs at St Conlon’s Road on Tuesday of last week.
In a separate search on the same day, gardaí seized €800 of worth of suspected illegal tablets after a driver was stopped at Tullaheady.
Files are being prepared for the DPP in both cases.
