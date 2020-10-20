Gardai seize suspected stolen goods worth €3,000 in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary have seized suspected stolen catalytic convertors and car batteries worth €3,000.

On October 17, Gardaí from the new Burglary Response Unit in Tipperary were on patrol in the Cappawhite area when they stopped a van at around 7pm.



Gardaí carried out a search of the van and discovered 16 catalytic convertors and five car batteries worth approximately €3,000.

Gardaí believe that these items may have been stolen and they were seized pending further enquiries. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Division, Sergeant Tom O Dwyer said: "There has been an increase in catalytic converter theft from 2019-2020. Palladium, which is contained in catalytic convertors, is priced high and is driving this trend. The public are urged to park their cars in secure, well lit areas, and to report any suspicious activity to their local Gardaí.”



"Anyone who has had a catalytic converter or any other part of their vehicle stolen, I would urge them to report it to their local Garda station," he added.