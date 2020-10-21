'Destination Tipperary' - calls for Fáilte Ireland base for Cahir

In a recent motion to the Tipperary County Council by Cahir based Councillor Andy Moloney asked for Failte Ireland to set up a base in the south of the county and it has received the full backing of the Council members.

Moloney claimed that the Tourism market in Ireland over the next 2 years will be predominantly drawn from the Irish Market and said if the Tourist office in Cahir was available to promote the southern end of the county and Roscrea in the North then Tipperary could compete with the best as a serious Tourism Hub in the coming years.

Cllr Moloney said:

“We are not tapping into the domestic market enough. In Cahir alone we have the Swiss Cottage, Cahir Castle and the Mitchelstown Caves as notable sites. We are also the start of the Blueway and boating activities are becoming more and more popular and such sports are much in demand from families and staycationers. When people jet off to Spain and Portugal for their sun holidays they are able to chose from any amount of local activities, and local enterprises should be able to link into the local office to promote their venues here too.”

Moloney claimed that visiting or intending visitors should be able to ring up ‘Destination Tipperary’ and the guide on the other end of the line should be able to roll off every activity from Archery to Rowing as well as information about walking trails and the opening times of the OPW sites. His call was made on the basis that we already have the offices and the staff and while retraining may be required it would be a worthwhile investment if we are going to live with the uncertainty of Covid in the coming years.

He continued “People from the south of the county could explore the north and vice versa. Any group or family wanting an activity weekend or a few leisurely days in the area could be advised through the office. We need to identify and capitalise on opportunities and work with groups to promote our areas. Not alone would this be of benefit to the Cahir Area but hugely beneficial to the county as a whole.”

Since July Tipperary has attracted 115,000 visitors to www.tipperary.com and Councillor Moloney’s suggestion will be discussed with Failte Ireland and Tipperary Tourism to support the promotion of Tipperary in the domestic market 2021.