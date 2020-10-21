Funerals in Tipperary - It's the physicality, the hug, the handshake that people miss the most

“What is missing for them is the physicality, the actual shaking of hands, the hug. That I think is the toughest part,” explained Sinead Condon Ryan, when we spoke last week about how Irish people are coping with bereavements and funerals in these challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While death at any time is distressing, it is definitely more difficult for the bereaved at present.

“People miss the crowds, because even with big funerals, while a lot of the sympathising would go over a person’s head in the moment, the bereaved would afterwards remember a face or take comfort in the presence of a person,” added Sinead, the fourth generation of her family involved in the running of Condons Funeral Directors, Clonmel.

“With funerals today people are finding that they are now getting a lot more phone calls than they would have had in normal times. It’s because people can’t visit to give their relative or friend a hug, they phone or send a text or leave a message online.”

While to a large extent the service that the undertaker provides remains as normal, there have been some significant changes also, according to Sinead.

“The evening removal to the church has been curtailed.

“Walking behind the hearse, that’s gone as well and has been for months because social distancing couldn’t be guaranteed. Also the Book of Condolence was removed because the pen would be passed from one person to another,” she said.

“Obviously you don’t have the crowds that you had before.

“Strictly speaking the funeral is not open to the public, it’s family and close friends who are allowed into a funeral home when someone is lying in repose. It is an open coffin as usual (unless the family wants otherwise, as it always has been) - of course we are talking Covid Negative case here. If it is a Covid Positive case it has to be a closed coffin, there is no issue there,” added Sinead.

“The funeral home as such is quiet compared to what it was crowd-wise before, but families still have the opportunity to come in and see their loved one in the coffin and have their time with them. Really they are coming in for an hour or so now as opposed to two- and-a-half hours previously, because you don’t have the big crowds lining up to commiserate.

“The reciting of the rosary is the same. Everything is as it was, just scaled back,” added Sinead who runs the business with her parents Sean and Ann.”

At Level 4 under the Government’s Living with Covid plan funerals can be attended by up to 25 mourners and this stays the same at Level 5 after a Cabinet decision on Tuesday.

“Funeral Masses themselves are still the same, music, singers, etc., with the musicians either up in the gallery or safely off to the side,” said Sinead.

“The limit applies to the cemetery also but you would sometimes have people attending to their own family grave while a funeral is taking place. And what people are also doing in these strange times is lining the route as the hearse goes by. People are very inventive in finding ways to be either somewhere on the route or in the cemetery or outside the church,” added Sinead.

“What we have noticed also is that there has been a huge increase in online condolences. RIP.ie is quite popular.

“Also, we have Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page where people leave messages of condolence and anecdotes and it is great for the family as well because they can share the notice with their friends to inform them of the death in case they were not aware.”

“We are all the time trying to find new ways that we can do things to help, even if it is something like reading a piece of poetry with someone in the funeral parlour or playing music that the deceased liked. It isn’t all pieces of music that are church appropriate, etc.” smiled Sinead.

“Our aim is to continue to provide a professional, personal service to the bereaved family, while maintaining the dignity and respect associated with the ritual of the Irish funeral. Overall people on the whole are very understanding as they know this current situation is new to us too and we are following guidelines which are constantly changing,” said Sinead, which in itself hammers home how unprecedented these times are that after 108 years doing funerals that there could be something “new” to anyone.

But even for the funeral director, in dying and in death, life goes on as best and as normal as it possibly can during these times.