Probation reports sought on three Tipperary men involved in violent disorder

Probation reports have been ordered by Nenagh Court on three Roscrea men who were involved in violent disorder in the town.

Fintan Marshall, 4 Ashbury View, Roscrea; Christopher Pratt, 3 Ashbury View, Roscrea, and Fintan Hutchinson Bay 1, Ashbury View, Roscrea, each pleaded at an earlier court to the offence at a gym on Limerick Street, Roscrea, on July 15, 2018.

The disorder arose out of an earlier incident in the town in which it was alleged the injured party had interacted with Mr Pratt’s niece and they had gone to the gym to confront him

The court that on the date in question a number of men could be seen entering the gym and they were all caught on CCTV throwing punches at their victim, who later had red marks on his face and complained of headaches.

Mr Marshall was the first to enter the gym and struck the injured party with his fist. He held on to the injured party, preventing him from leaving while the others struck him.

Solicitor Johnny Spencer, for all three defendants, said that Mr Marhsall was 30 years old and now lived in Limerick.

“He has settled down, somewhat,” said Mr Spencer and his client had not been in any trouble for the past two years and three months.

“There has been no trouble since that day and he doesn’t want any trouble,” said Mr Spencer.

The court heard Mr Hutchinson could be seen on CCTV throwing punches at the injured party before going out of camera shot.

Mr Spencer said his client had since left Roscrea and was now living in Birr.

He said that there had been “ongoing differences between the factions and this was the last of them. They avoid each other as much as they can.”

In relation to Mr Pratt, the court heard that he had been the fourth person to enter the gym and could be seen throwing punches at the injured party.

Mr Spencer said his client was 20 years old and suffered from ADHD.

Mr Spencer said that Mr Pratt had lost his father in “tragic circumstances and was of great assistance to his mother”.

Mr Pratt had attended an anger management course, he said.

Mr Pratt also pleaded to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour at Ashbury, Roscrea, on April 28, 2020.

Judge Colin Daly advised Mr Pratt to engage with the probation services “if you wish to continue caring for your mother”.

He ordered probation reports on each of the accused for the January 15, 2021 court to see if they were suitable for community service.