Jailed Tipperary driver 'can't escape consequences of his actions'

A motorist who was already disqualified from driving for no insurance was caught by gardai for the same offence at a checkpoint outside Nenagh, the local court heard.

Stephen Bourke, with an address given in court as 5 Richmond, Templemore, pleaded to no insurance and no licence at Tullaheady, Nenagh, on January 10, 2019.

Mr Bourke, who has previous convictions for the same offence, and is banned from driving for 15 years, agreed with his solicitor that his actions had caught up with him.

Mr Bourke told the court he had served three months in Cloverhill prison and was released in August thinking all his court cases had been dealt with.

He said that this was the first time he had his life together was was now on a rent-to-buy scheme with his partner.

“I am lucky my partner has stayed with me and supported me while in Cloverhill,” he said, asking that he not be given a custodial sentence.

He now lives in Jamestown outside Ballinasloe, and he said he had travelled to court last Friday by train from Ballinasloe via Portarlington, Ballybrophy and Roscrea. He said he had a return ticket.

Jailing him for a total of four months, Judge Colin Daly said that Mr Bourke had been given a suspended sentence in 2018 for his fourth offence and was back driving in January 2019.

“By any metric that is shocking. The seriousness of it puts it at the upper end of the scale,” he said.

Saying he had taken into account Mr Bourke’s plea, Judge Daly said: “He can’t escape the consequences of his actions”.

He disqualified Mr Bourke from driving for six years.

Judge Daly set recognizance in Mr Bourke’s own bond of €100.