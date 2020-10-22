International Credit Union Day - Winner of Student Bursury Award announced

International Credit Union Day was celebrated at Cahir Credit Union on last Thursday, October 15 with the selection of the winner in the 2020 student bursary.

The draw took place outside the main office on a beautiful autumnal afternoon, in order to facilitate social distancing. Officiated by the Chairperson of the Board of Directors Pat O’Malley, we saw 50 entrants included, all either entering or continuing their third level education in these current challenging times. Manager of Cahir Credit Union Catherine McMinn drew the eventual winner of the €1,500 bursary prize who was then named as Adam Coffey. Many thanks go to Cllr Andy Moloney (Peace Commissioner) for being the independent adjudicator and overseeing events, and also to staff member Geraldine Barrett for her assistance.

We would like to offer Adam our congratulations and wish him and all of our Third level student members every success in their further studies. Cahir Credit Union recognise the significant costs incurred in entering Third level education and are there to help at each stage of the journey and would like to remind new and existing members that they are actively lending and eagerly invite new and existing members to consider Cahir Credit Union for all their borrowing needs.