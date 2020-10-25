LIT conferring ceremony to take place virtually in November

Limerick Institute of Technology graduates are set to be conferred in a virtual ceremony next month as a result of the ongoing restrictions due to the pandemic.

A total of 11 ceremonies will be streamed online during November 19 and November 20, 2020.

In a further change to other years, graduands will receive their parchment and have the option to order their ceremonial gown ahead of the ceremonies, allowing them to mark the occasion at home with their families.

Speaking about the new approach to the graduation for this year, President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “Graduation day is always a special day - for the graduands, their families and the LIT community as a whole. Days like these mark significant milestones in people’s lives and they allow our soon to be graduates to recognise the commitment, ability and perseverance that got them to this day.

“Unfortunately we cannot gather together this year as we would have previously to mark this momentous occasion. However it is important that this day is marked and these graduands, who persevered through difficult circumstances to pass their exams and graduate from LIT are recognised as much as restrictions allow. We are therefore making provisions to ensure that the online graduation experience is as engaging as possible for each graduand and their families.”