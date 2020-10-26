Tipperary TD's appeal for leeway on county boundaries during Level 5 restrictions

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has contacted the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, and requested leeway for people living in towns and villages on the county bounds, so that they can travel around their local areas with slightly more freedom.

There is a significant number of towns and villages around Tipperary that are split between Tipperary and another county, and current travel restrictions are making life especially difficult in these areas.

“I have written to the Minister for Health and requested that people living in towns and villages on the county bounds are provided with a bit of leeway when it comes to travel. Something like 5km would make a big difference to someone living in a Tipperary town or village that is technically partly in another county,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that he "fully" appreciated the need to restrict travel between counties in order to reduce Covid-19 rates, and supported such a move.

"However, such a strict application of the rule does not take into account ordinary life for people living in places like Carrick-on-Suir, Clonmel, Roscrea, Riverstown, Moneygall, or Ballina / Killaloe, to name but a few. These areas are up against the county bounds and the strict application of travel restrictions does not consider how people’s lives actually operate in these areas.” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that he come across a case in Ballina / Killaloe where the local soccer team trained at the Clare side of the town, so only players from that side of the town can train there together. Any player living on the Ballina side cannot cross the Shannon to train with their teammates.

"This restriction is well intended, and needed, but it is not practical in a situation like the one we are facing in Ballina / Killaloe. I am, therefore, calling on the Minister to applying a common sense approach here and allow a leeway of 5km for areas such as this so that people’s lives can continue with some level of normality, while strictly adhering to public health measures for good reason,”, he said.