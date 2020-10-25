Tipperary TD criticises decision to lock away Mother and Baby Homes data

The Government caused heartbreak across this country after "callously" voting to lock away for 30 years the records of the Commission of Investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes, according to Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne.

This was the ultimate act of betrayal by a Government that had shown no compassion for the many

people in this country whose lives were forever changed by what went on at these institutions, he said.

“The people who were abused at these Mother and Baby Homes such as Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea were denied a voice for decades. Indeed, they were denied their human rights," he said.

Deputy Browne said that for years, they fought tooth and nail so that their voices could be heard and so that the truth could be revealed.

“That fight was at great cost to them. They faced the fears that had been ingrained in them in these institutions. They took on the State that sanctioned these homes. They finally achieved the right for the Commission of Investigation to be set up and to examine, collate and archive their experiences, so that the deeds of the past could finally be made known, and so that they could have a chance to find out the truth about their past, their families, and what happened to those they lost," he said.

He said that on October 22, 2020, they were dealt the final insult when the Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party Government and some Independents denied them any sense of justice.

“Those who voted to seal away these documents must now justify what they did," said Deputy Browne.

Pointing out that all amendments from the Opposition were rejected, he said that this meant that the pleas from the survivors of these homes and their families were ignored.

“Along with their hopes for justice, their records, the information that was gathered, and their voice were locked away for another 30 years. The survivors of these institutions can’t wait another 30 years," he said.

“But these people, some of whom I am proud to call my friends, are strong. They have told me that despite the attempts of successive governments, they will not remain silent. They will speak out. They will recount their lives and the injustices they experienced.

“I will do all that I can to carry their message. My message to the Government and those who voted to hide away their past is this: hang your heads in shame. But do not think that this is over. The people who went through these homes are strong, and they will ask each and every one of those who voted to seal these documents why they did so. This is not the end. The people who were abused in these homes will not be silenced any longer,” said Deputy Browne.