Tipperary TD seeks to clarify Mother and Baby Homes decision

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill has sought to clarify the Government position on the Mother and Baby Homes Bill, blasting the Opposition for spreading misinformation on such a sensitive topic.

The Fianna Fáil TD made the comments amid public uncertainty on what this Bill entailed and how it will affect survivors of the homes.

“I want to make one thing clear: this Bill is not about sealing the archives. It is about protecting sensitive records. The database of every person that passed through the Mother and Baby Homes was due to be effectively destroyed. We simply cannot allow this to happen," he said.

Deputy Cahill said that there was an opportunity to save an invaluable pool of data that will be used to support future information and tracing services.

"The commission investigating this was established in 2015 under the Commission of Investigations Act 2004. The commission believes it is legally required to redact this database prior to handing over the report which effectively makes this information null and void. It would be irreplaceable, and we cannot allow this to happen," the deputy said.

“Ultimately, this legislation is about preserving this data, not about putting it beyond reach. Campaigner Dr Maeve O’Rourke acknowledged that all politicians have a desire to fix decades of secrecy. That, we intend to do. The Minister will now liaise with both the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration and the Attorney General with the point of finding a resolution that can allow former residents to access information relating to them," said Deputy Cahill.

He said that what was not helpful throughout this were the "clear attempts" by Opposition parties, including Sinn Féin, Labour and a number of Independents, to paint what he said was a misleading picture for political point scoring.

"It is unhelpful, unnecessary and I appeal to them to use their time and position to work with the government in ensuring every affected person receives the information and closure they deserve,” said Deputy Cahill.