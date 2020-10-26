Step-down facility at UL for non-Covid patients closes as new block opens in Limerick hospital

The UL Hospitals Group (ULHG) Intermediate Care Facility (ICF) at the University of Limerick has closed after almost five months of providing step-down rehabilitative care for non-Covid-19 patients.

All hospital staff who were redeployed to the temporary hospital facility in early June will be initially reassigned to University Hospital Limerick to support the phased opening of a new 14-bed block at the region’s main acute hospital.

Patient discharges from the ICF have been ongoing, and the five patients remaining in the facility last Friday afternoon were due to be transferred for ongoing care within the hospital group.

The ward block at UHL, developed as part of the Government’s national action plan for the pandemic. is a rapid-build construction project overseen by HSE Estates, creating 14 single-room en-suite beds over two storeys.

Staff reassigned from the ICF will support the staffing of the new beds, which will be used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients at UHL. Seven of the beds opened last Friday.

The ICF grew out of the collaborative relationship between UL Hospitals Group and the University of Limerick, and was developed as a contingency solution to the patient flow and crowding challenges experienced in the region’s hospitals during the pandemic.

Approximately 188 patients. benefited from rehabilitation at the ICF between June 8 and October 23, with rostered 24-7 cover provided by a workforce of some 70 UL Hospitals Group personnel.