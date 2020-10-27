Irish Water working with Tipperary County Council to restore water in Lattin / Cullen

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to repair a burst water main affecting supply to Lattin, Cullen and surrounding areas.

Crews are on the ground and expect to have repairs completed in the next few hours.

However it may be later tonight or early tomorrow morning before full supply is restored to all areas.

Updates will be posted on the Service and Supply section of Irish Water’s website.

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850-278 278 and customers can also contact them on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.