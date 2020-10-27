Tipperary trad music world mourns the passing of fiddle player Liam O'Connor

The world of traditional music in Tipperary and beyond is in mourning this Tuesday following news of the death of well known fiddle player Liam O'Connor.

Mr O’Connor, who featured over the years on many RTE television and radio traditional music programmes, is father of internationally acclaimed banjo player Gerry O’Connor.

He and his wife Mary, better known as Dolly, were regulars at the music session in Larkin’s of Garrykennedy, especially under the ownership of Dan and Joan Larkin, when the lakeside pub attracted the cream of Irish musicians from home and abroad.

Though born in Carrigeen, Brosna, County Kerry, Mr O’Connor made Portroe his home, teaching in the local national school.

Tributes were paid to him by the Ballycommon Comhaltas group, who said Liam always had huge support for the younger musicians who played music locally.

Liam passed away peacefully at home this Monday surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy Jerry and Hannah, brothers Patrick and Jerry and his sister Joan. Beloved husband of Mary (Dolly) and loving father of Gerry (Banjo), Michael, Kevin, Keelan, Ann-Maria and Claire.

Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Donal, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, his best friend Cody, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, a wide circle of friends and fellow musicians.

In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines, a family funeral Mass for Liam will take place on Thursday, October 29, in St Mary's Church, Portroe, at 12 o'clock followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend can take part in the ceremony by viewing live on Youtube on the Portroe Burgess & Youghal page.