North Tipperary Development Company host online LGBTI information session

NTDC invites parents, carers and kids to our LGBTI information session on Wednesday, November 11 from 7pm.

Parent support and youth support on the night with breakout rooms for confidentiality. Text or email Joanne 087-3697922 / jmccarthy@ntdc.ie

NTDC invites people ages 18-24 to attend a modern look on Healthy Relationships via Zoom – what they didn’t tell you in school - inc LGBTI friendly topics around consent and digital intimacy. Free workshops starting November 9 at 7pm.

Text or email Joanne on 087-3697922 and jmccarthy@ntdc.ie